2 held with 13-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

The police have confiscated 13 kg of heroin from two inter-state drug smugglers.

The suspects have been identified as Sukhvir Singh, resident of Ganganagar, and Bindu Singh, alias Binder, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The duo was arrested from Mudhal village near Verka.

Assistant Inspector General (Counter Intelligence) Amarjit Singh Bajwa said they had a specific input that the suspects were involved in drug peddling in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan after procuring it from Jammu and Kashmir via Pakistan.

“The informer told that the duo was coming in a bus and will deliver the consignment near Verka. Following this, a team was stationed to nab them,” the AIG said. During their search, cops confiscated 13 kg of heroin from their possession.

A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has registered against them. Their links in J&K, besides in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan were being investigated.

