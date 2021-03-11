2 held with 200 kg poppy husk in Barnala

Barnala, May 22
Cops posted at the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA), Barnala, have arrested two persons and confiscated 200 kg poppy husk from them. The police have registered a case and started further investigations.
“Varinder Singh and Manga Singh have been arrested, and 200 kg poppy husk confiscated from their car. We have registered a case and started the investigation,” said Baljit Singh, incharge, CIA, Barnala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...