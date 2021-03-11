2 held with 200 kg poppy husk in Barnala

Tribune News Service

Barnala, May 22

Cops posted at the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA), Barnala, have arrested two persons and confiscated 200 kg poppy husk from them. The police have registered a case and started further investigations.

“Varinder Singh and Manga Singh have been arrested, and 200 kg poppy husk confiscated from their car. We have registered a case and started the investigation,” said Baljit Singh, incharge, CIA, Barnala.