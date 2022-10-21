2 held with 6K sedative pills

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police arrested two persons allegedly carrying 6,500 sedative pills on Wednesday. The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Singh and Gulab Khan, both of Jeond village in Bathinda district. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS

Eight booked for theft

Muktsar: The police have booked eight persons, including Harmeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Ravi Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Beant Singh, Satpal and Hardeep Singh, for various thefts. The police said three stolen water lifting pumps, 40-kg copper, five electricity transformer shells, four-quintal wheat were recovered from them. TNS

Nijjar lays foundation stone

Bathinda: Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar laid the foundation stone for a Rs 15.37 crore sewer and rising main project at Talwandi Sabo on Thursday. He also offered prayers at the historical gurdwara Takht Sri Damdama Sahib and promised to make the gurdwara “clean and green”. TNS

Jimpa meets World Bank team

Chandigarh: To provide clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in rural areas, minister Bram Shanker Jimpa held a meeting with a team of the World Bank and officers of the Department of Water Supply & Sanitation. The minister stressed the need to scale up implementation of water and sanitation related projects. tns

Minor girl raped in Moga

Moga: A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law and then assaulted with an iron rod, the police said on Thursday. The victim was admitted to a hospital with injuries on her body. An FIR under the Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the suspect.

Medical varsity invites applications for MD courses

Faridkot: After reducing the qualifying percentile under the NEET PG-2022 for admissions to MD/MS, PG diploma and other courses, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on Thursday invited candidates for admission. The university has invited fresh application for the second round of counselling. TNS

Employees burn govt’s effigy

Bathinda: Members of the Punjab UT Mulazam and Pensioners’ Joint Front staged a protest in front of the District Administrative Complex and burnt state government effigy. The district convener of the union said the government had been faltering in honouring promises it made to the people. TNS

CM meets Nigerian envoy

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Nigerian High Commissioner to India Ahmed Sule. In his interaction, the CM batted for strong collaboration between Nigeria and Punjab in varied fields. TNS

#Muktsar