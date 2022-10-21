2 held with 6K sedative pills

Muktsar: The police arrested two persons allegedly carrying 6,500 sedative pills on Wednesday. The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Singh and Gulab Khan, both of Jeond village in Bathinda district. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS
Eight booked for theft
Muktsar: The police have booked eight persons, including Harmeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Ravi Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Beant Singh, Satpal and Hardeep Singh, for various thefts. The police said three stolen water lifting pumps, 40-kg copper, five electricity transformer shells, four-quintal wheat were recovered from them. TNS
Nijjar lays foundation stone
Bathinda: Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar laid the foundation stone for a Rs 15.37 crore sewer and rising main project at Talwandi Sabo on Thursday. He also offered prayers at the historical gurdwara Takht Sri Damdama Sahib and promised to make the gurdwara “clean and green”. TNS
Jimpa meets World Bank team
Chandigarh: To provide clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in rural areas, minister Bram Shanker Jimpa held a meeting with a team of the World Bank and officers of the Department of Water Supply & Sanitation. The minister stressed the need to scale up implementation of water and sanitation related projects. tns
Minor girl raped in Moga
Moga: A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law and then assaulted with an iron rod, the police said on Thursday. The victim was admitted to a hospital with injuries on her body. An FIR under the Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the suspect.
Medical varsity invites applications for MD courses
Faridkot: After reducing the qualifying percentile under the NEET PG-2022 for admissions to MD/MS, PG diploma and other courses, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on Thursday invited candidates for admission. The university has invited fresh application for the second round of counselling. TNS
Employees burn govt’s effigy
Bathinda: Members of the Punjab UT Mulazam and Pensioners’ Joint Front staged a protest in front of the District Administrative Complex and burnt state government effigy. The district convener of the union said the government had been faltering in honouring promises it made to the people. TNS
CM meets Nigerian envoy
Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Nigerian High Commissioner to India Ahmed Sule. In his interaction, the CM batted for strong collaboration between Nigeria and Punjab in varied fields. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC