2 held with sedative pills

Muktsar: The Lambi police on Wednesday arrested two persons for carrying 1,000 sedative pills from Bidowali village. The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Babbu Singh of Channu village here. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

4 booked for canal water theft

Abohar: Baljinder Singh and Jalandhar Singh of Manuka village were booked for allegedly siphoning of water from a canal near Chak 22-MMK. In another case, In the first case, Mastan Singh and Chand Singh, of Gidderanwali village were booked.OC

Solar plates stolen

Abohar: High-quality plates of a solar power plant installed in a field of Chak 10-SPD village were stolen on Tuesday night. Probe indicated that at least four miscreants came on a four-wheeler and removed the solar energy plates installed near the water reservoir in the field. OC

Speaker visits Delhi plant

New Delhi: Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the Delhi MSW Solutions Limited, a project working in the field of power generation and compost production from solid waste, on Wednesday. “My purpose of the visit is to know about the scientific techniques of producing energy from solid waste,” he said.