2 IAS officers suspended over dissolution of panchayats

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 31

Heads have started rolling following the government’s goof-up on the dissolution of panchayats as two senior IAS officers, overseeing the work of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, have been suspended for taking a technically flawed decision.

Not first time for DK Tiwari Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Principal Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation, and Financial Commissioner, Rural Development & Panchayats, is facing suspension for the second time in his three-decade career. Earlier, he was suspended in 2003, when he was posted DC, Ferozepur. He had allegedly disobeyed CM's orders

Gurpreet Khaira, Director, Rural Development & Panchayats, and ex-officio Special Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayats, and Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi Sarbat Vikas Yojana, has also faced action

Orders issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma stated that the two officers — Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari and Gurpreet Singh Khaira — have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. Tiwari is Principal Secretary (Water Supply & Sanitation) and Financial Commissioner (Rural Development & Panchayats); and Khaira is Director (Rural Development & Panchayats) and ex-officio Special Secretary (Department of Rural Development & Panchayats) and Mission Director of Mahatma Gandhi Sarbat Vikas Yojana.

Congress hails withdrawal of notification The Punjab Congress has described the withdrawal of the notification on the panchayats by the AAP government as a victory of democracy

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa said by dissolving the gram panchayats earlier, the sarpanches had been forcibly stripped of their rights by the AAP government

The orders said the headquarters of these officers during their suspension period would be at Chandigarh and they would be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules.

Sources revealed that the decision to suspend the officers was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Tiwari, a 1994-batch IAS officer, and Khaira, a 2009- batch officer, were instrumental in the decision of the dissolution of panchayats. The decision backfired and caused a huge embarrassment to the government after panchayats knocked the doors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The government, finding itself in a tight spot, was left with no option but to take a U-turn.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday said the government had suspended them for taking a technically flawed decision. He said the decision to dissolve panchayats, known as the foundation of democracy, had been withdrawn.

In a statement issued here, he said when the matter to dissolve the panchayats came to the notice of CM Mann, he ordered strict action against the officers.

The Cabinet minister stated that the government had initiated efforts to conduct timely elections for panchayats. The process of revising voter lists, demarcation of wards and implementing a 50 per cent reservation, etc, for the elections was long, but due to the floods, the operation was halted as the officers and employees were engaged in relief efforts.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to holding panchayat elections as per schedule.