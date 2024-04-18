2 injured as car rams into tree

Abohar, April 17
A car went out of control and rammed into a tree on the Abohar-Fazilka-Sriganganagar Road bypass today. The middle part of the car was completely destroyed in the accident.
A retired Block Primary Education Officer Sham Sunder Sharma was badly injured while his grandson sustained minor injuries. Sharma has been referred to a higher health facility after first-aid.
According to information, Sharma was heading towards Sriganganagar Road in a car with his 11-year-old grandson Jayant, when the car suddenly went out of control and collided with a tree near a warehouse.
The people nearby informed the SSF team immediately. The injured were rescued and taken to the civil hospital. As Sham Sunder’s condition became critical, the family took him to a hospital in Sriganganagar.
