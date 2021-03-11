4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 29

Four persons, including two policemen, were injured as two groups clashed in Patiala on Friday afternoon.

Both groups pelted each other with stones and brandished swords.

Police later calmed down the situation.

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that was contested by the other.

Police reportedly opened fire to disperse the agitators. After this, people blocked the Fountain roundabout and raised slogans.

SSP Nanak Singh said the situation was under control.

Following the clash, the local administration, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC, clamped curfew in the district. The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday, it said.

The measure is being taken for the maintenance of peace and law and order, it said.

However, all emergency and essential services shall remain exempted from the order, it added.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney in a message urged people to maintain peace and harmony, saying even if there is a dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue.

She said the present situation is under control and being continuously monitored.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers to discuss the incident. The CM reportedly asked the officers not to allow anyone to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab. "Do not spare anyone who is found involved in the incident," Mann directed the officers.

Reiterating his government's firm commitment for maintaining law and order situation in the state, Mann said: Law and order was prime concern of the state and nobody would be allowed to take law into his own hands.” The Chief Minister directed the DGP to keep close tabs on the current situation.

Earlier in the day, CM Mann in a tweet said, “The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”

The Punjab AAP said that the incident at Patiala is the doing of their political opponents, who were rattled with the breaking of various nexuses by their government. “The government is on its toes dealing effectively with the matter,” said party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang.

Meanwhile, Patiala Police lodged an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 307, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, the police also booked unknown persons under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.