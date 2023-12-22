2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 22

Two inmates have died under mysterious circumstances in Central Jail, Hoshiarpur.

According to sources, Omkar and Titu, hanged themselves in the bathroom of their barrack around 3.30 am on Friday.

However, the jail administration is mum on it.

The judicial officers of the district reached the jail on being informed by the jail administration and an investigation is on.

The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, where the post-mortem will be held later in the day.

