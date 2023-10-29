2 kg heroin, drone seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

In two incidents near the International Border in the Tarn Taran and Ferozepur sectors during the past 24 hours, security agencies have recovered a drone and 2 kg of narcotics.

After getting a tip-off, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and police on the outskirts of Wan village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

A drone and a packet containing 407 gram heroin was found from the fields.

In the second incident, the BSF and the police found two packets containing 1.6 kg heroin in the fields near Gatti Mattar village in Ferozepur.

On Friday morning, the BSF had shot down a drone along the border near Mastgarh village and seized 3 kg narcotics.

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur #Tarn Taran