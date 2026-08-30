2 kg heroin, drone seized near Pakistan border

The Gurdaspur police claimed to have seized a drone allegedly used to drop heroin and arrested one person from a village falling in the jurisdiction of the Behrampur police.

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SSP Aditya said 2.164 kg of heroin was recovered from one Nishan Singh, alias Sonu, whose accomplice managed to flee.

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“Nishan Singh was caught transporting the drug consignment reportedly dropped by a drone last night in a village near the International Border (IB) to some other village,” the SSP said.

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He added that a case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act was registered against two persons.

In another case, two persons — Dalbir Singh and Nitish Kumar — were arrested with 262 gm of heroin.

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The police said the duo was on a motorcycle.

During search, two weapons were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered in this connection.