2 kg heroin seized near IB in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Dera Baba Nanak, Oct 20

The Batala police have seized two kg of heroin from an agricultural field in Haruwal village located near the International Border in Dera Baba Nanak.

SSP Ashwini Gotyal said a drone was spotted in the area around a fortnight ago. “We launched a search operation on spotting the drone but found nothing. Today, we again combed the area after the paddy crop was harvested and found two kg heroin stuffed in a nylon bag,” she said.

Two weeks ago, 15 kg of heroin was found about 3 km from today’s site.

#Gurdaspur