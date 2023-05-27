 2 killed, 1 hurt in road mishap : The Tribune India

2 killed, 1 hurt in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: An elderly man and his wife lost their lives, while their grandson was seriously injured after a car collided with the motorcycle, which they were riding, on the Jalalabad road here on Friday. The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Darshan Singh and his 65-year-old wife Pritam Kaur of Badhai village near here. TNS

Two booked under NDPS Act

Muktsar: The Malout city police have booked a man and his wife for carrying 270 gm of heroin here on Thursday. The woman, Suman, a resident of Patel Nagar in Malout, tried to flee from the spot. However, she was arrested by the police, but her husband Ashu managed to escape on a motorcycle. TNS

Man held for posting video

Ropar: The police have arrested a person for posting videos of his live-in partner online. The suspect has been identifed as Amrik Singh of Manak Majra village. The police said the suspect had been arrested under the IT Act.

