2 killed, 3 hurt in clash over water channel

Two persons were killed and three others injured in a clash over a dispute related to an irrigation water channel at Kothe Dashmesh Nagar in Gidderbaha last night.

According to the police, the dispute over the water channel had been simmering between two factions for a long time. The channel had reportedly been blocked and trouble erupted when one faction attempted to reopen it.

This led to a verbal altercation that escalated into a violent clash, with both sides allegedly attacking each other. Sources said shots were also fired during the confrontation.

Nirmal Singh of Kotbhai village and Baljeet Singh of Kothe Dashmesh Nagar, who owned agricultural land there, were killed on the spot.

Gidderbaha DSP Arun Mundan said, “A murder case has been registered against seven persons. As per the complaint, Jabarjang Singh is the key acccused. Three of the accused are injured, three others have been rounded up, while one is currently on the run.”

Mundan said the non-operational water channel had been filled with soil with the mutual understanding of both factions.