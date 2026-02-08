DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 2 killed, 3 hurt in clash over water channel

2 killed, 3 hurt in clash over water channel

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:20 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons were killed and three others injured in a clash over a dispute related to an irrigation water channel at Kothe Dashmesh Nagar in Gidderbaha last night.

Advertisement

According to the police, the dispute over the water channel had been simmering between two factions for a long time. The channel had reportedly been blocked and trouble erupted when one faction attempted to reopen it.

Advertisement

This led to a verbal altercation that escalated into a violent clash, with both sides allegedly attacking each other. Sources said shots were also fired during the confrontation.

Advertisement

Nirmal Singh of Kotbhai village and Baljeet Singh of Kothe Dashmesh Nagar, who owned agricultural land there, were killed on the spot.

Gidderbaha DSP Arun Mundan said, “A murder case has been registered against seven persons. As per the complaint, Jabarjang Singh is the key acccused. Three of the accused are injured, three others have been rounded up, while one is currently on the run.”

Advertisement

Mundan said the non-operational water channel had been filled with soil with the mutual understanding of both factions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts