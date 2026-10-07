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Home / Punjab / 2 killed, 6-month-old girl escapes unhurt as Thar rams into motorcycle in Naya Nangal

2 killed, 6-month-old girl escapes unhurt as Thar rams into motorcycle in Naya Nangal

Police arrest Thar driver within 12 hours; suspected narcotic substance seized from vehicle

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:10 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The red Thar that killed 2
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Two persons were killed and a six-month-old girl had a miraculous escape after a speeding Thar rammed into a motorcycle carrying three persons on Shivalik Avenue Road in Naya Nangal late on Tuesday evening.

The accident took place around 8 pm when the red-coloured Thar was allegedly being driven at high speed towards Shivalik Avenue. The Thar collided with a motorcycle, leaving the two-wheeler badly damaged and trapped underneath the SUV.

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Critically injured Ragini, 19, daughter of Ajay Kumar, succumbed to her injuries shortly after being taken to hospital. Vijay Kumar, 26, alias Vicky, who was employed at the NFL guest house, also died during treatment.

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The third person travelling on the motorcycle was six-month-old Anayka, who escaped the accident without injuries despite the severity of the collision.

The police reached the spot soon after the accident and shifted the injured to hospital. The incident sparked anger among residents and various city organisations, which staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the Thar driver.

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Addressing a press conference, DSP Nangal NPS Lehal and Nangal police station in-charge Danish Veer Singh said the police had arrested Dhruv Puri, son of Sanjay Puri and a resident of 234, Phase 1-B, Shivalik Avenue, within 12 hours of the accident.

Police said some suspected narcotic substances had also been seized from the Thar. The substance would be verified in a laboratory and additional charges might be added to the FIR. A dope test of the accused driver would also be conducted, the police officials said.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against the accused driver.

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