2 killed as car, truck collide near Mansa

Two youths were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck near Kotra Kalan village on the Mansa-Bhikhi road on Saturday night.

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The deceased were identified as Jatin Verma (26) of Mansa and Surinder Pal Singh (30) of Akkanwali village. Avtar Singh and Jashandeep Singh, both residents of Mansa, sustained injuries in the accident.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

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Sources said the four occupants were travelling from Mansa towards Bhikhi to pay obeisance at the Kali Mata temple in Patiala when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, allegedly took a sharp turn, went out of control, and crashed into the car.

The police took the truck driver, Bhola Singh of Balloh village, into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.