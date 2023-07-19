2 killed as roof of house collapses in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala, July 19
Two migrant workers were killed as the roof of their rented house collapsed in Ragho Majra area here, officials said on Wednesday.
Three others were also injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday night, they said.
Locals rushed the victims to a hospital where Munna Lal and Rama Shankar succumbed to their injuries, officials said.
