2 killed in road mishaps

Moga, January 10
Nine-year-old girl identified as Mansi, died after she was hit by a car on the bus stand at Gagra village. In another incident, a 47-year-old Jagga Singh, a rickshaw puller, succumbed to injuries after a speeding vehicle hit his rickshaw.
