2 killed, one hurt as bus hits bike

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 7
Two youths riding a bike were killed while the third was seriously injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding private bus near Madhopur Chowk on GT Road at Sirhind today.
The deceased have been identified as Pawan Sahni (32) and Anand Sahni (30) and the injured as Mithlesh Sahni (23), all residents of Bihar.
The bus driver managed to escape from the spot, the SHO said. The police took bus and bike in its custody. The bodies of the deceased had been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, for post-mortem and their family members were informed about the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020