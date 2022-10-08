2 killed, one hurt as bus hits bike

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 7

Two youths riding a bike were killed while the third was seriously injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding private bus near Madhopur Chowk on GT Road at Sirhind today.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Sahni (32) and Anand Sahni (30) and the injured as Mithlesh Sahni (23), all residents of Bihar.

The bus driver managed to escape from the spot, the SHO said. The police took bus and bike in its custody. The bodies of the deceased had been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, for post-mortem and their family members were informed about the accident.

