2 killed, one hurt in road accident on Chandigarh-Phagwara Road

Phagwara, November 8
Two occupants of an SUV were killed on the spot while their third companion was critically injured in a road accident near Khangurra village on Chandigarh-Phagwara Road on Monday night.
The deceased have been identified as Arsh Sharma (26), a resident of Sector 27, Chandigarh, and Shivani Rana (23) of Nanowal village in Anandpur Sahib.
The third car occupant, Chetna (22) of Mohali, was referred to the Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana, in a critical condition.
Arsh was the son of a senior staff reporter of Punjabi Tribune, Davinder Pal.
Arsh, who was behind the wheel, lost control after hitting a cattle and the vehicle fell down on the other side of the road.
Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said Dushyant Verma, a friend of the victims, disclosed that they were headed to Haveli in Phagwara from Chandigarh for dinner in two different cars.
Senior Medical Officer Dr Kamal Kishore said Arsh and Shivani were brought dead while Chetna was referred to Ludhiana.
Bodies of the both the victims were handed over to their families after conducting the post-mortem.
