DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 2-km red zone in Mansa for Amit Shah visit today, 3,000 cops deputed

2-km red zone in Mansa for Amit Shah visit today, 3,000 cops deputed

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 09:18 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Mansa District Magistrate has declared a two-kilometre radius around the new grain market and the residence of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota a Red Zone, prohibiting drone operations on Tuesday ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.

Shah is expected to spend around 45 minutes meeting Jhota’s family. He will land at a temporary helipad set up at the grain market and proceed directly to the family’s residence. After the meeting, he will return to the helipad and leave for his next destination.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mansa to ensure security during the visit. A senior officer familiar with the arrangements said Shah would meet Jhota’s family for about 45 minutes before departing. He added that the Home Minister would not visit any other location in Mansa.

Advertisement

HM to attend Dasehra celebrations in Ludhiana

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ludhiana on Tuesday to attend Dasehra celebrations at Daresi grounds. His will land at Halwara Air Force Station around 4.30 pm, where he is expected to interact with the media.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts