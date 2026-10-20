2-km red zone in Mansa for Amit Shah visit today, 3,000 cops deputed

The Mansa District Magistrate has declared a two-kilometre radius around the new grain market and the residence of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota a Red Zone, prohibiting drone operations on Tuesday ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.

Shah is expected to spend around 45 minutes meeting Jhota’s family. He will land at a temporary helipad set up at the grain market and proceed directly to the family’s residence. After the meeting, he will return to the helipad and leave for his next destination.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mansa to ensure security during the visit. A senior officer familiar with the arrangements said Shah would meet Jhota’s family for about 45 minutes before departing. He added that the Home Minister would not visit any other location in Mansa.

Advertisement

HM to attend Dasehra celebrations in Ludhiana

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ludhiana on Tuesday to attend Dasehra celebrations at Daresi grounds. His will land at Halwara Air Force Station around 4.30 pm, where he is expected to interact with the media.