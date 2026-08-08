2 labourers buried under 15-ft mud pit in Moga, rescued after hours-long effort

Two labourers had a narrow escape after being buried under mud while working inside a 15-foot-deep pit for laying a sewerage pipe at a private workshop near Bohna Chowk on the Moga-Kotkapura road here today.

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According to information, construction work was under way at a workshop on the Moga-Kotkapura road, where five to six labourers were engaged in laying a sewerage pipe. A mason and a labourer had gone down into the roughly 15-foot-deep pit to lay the pipe when the mud piled at the edge of the pit suddenly caved in on them, burying both.

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Panic gripped the spot soon after the incident. On being informed, local residents rushed to the site and alerted the police and fire brigade. With the help of a JCB machine and the fire brigade team, locals launched a rescue operation to pull the two labourers out. After hours of effort, both were safely extricated from the debris and rushed to hospital for treatment.

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The two labourers are stated to be residents of Chand Nawan village in Moga. One of them was identified as Gurtej Singh, while the identity of his co-worker was not immediately confirmed.

Labprit Singh, who was present at the site, said the group was engaged in laying a sewerage pipe at the workshop when two of their companions, working nearly 15 feet below the surface, were suddenly buried after the mud caved in. He said people present at the spot immediately began clearing the mud to create breathing space for the trapped men before they were pulled out safely with the help of a JCB after a strenuous effort.

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Moga Fire Brigade official Vikas Gupta said information was received around 4 pm that two labourers had been buried under mud near Bohna Chowk in Moga. A fire brigade team rushed to the spot on receiving the information, and with the help of local residents, both labourers were safely rescued and taken to hospital.

Police reached the spot after the incident and took stock of the situation. The causes behind the accident are being investigated.