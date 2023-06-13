2 linesmen die as tower falls

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 12

Two employees of Punjab Transmission Corporation Limited were killed when they fell from a height of more than 40 ft while working on a power supply tower at Awankot village near here today.

The deceased have been identified as Santokh Singh (48) and Harnek Singh (53).

Around 12.30 pm, the two linesmen had climbed the tower to dismantle it as the power lines had already been shifted to another tower. When they were busy in removing its parts at a height of 13 metres, the tower suddenly fell down. Both victims were taken to the Ropar Civil Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

XEN JP Singh said prima facie, it was a technical failure. The exact reason behind the mishap would be known only after an inquiry, he said.