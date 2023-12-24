2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 23

Two MBBS students died, while two others were seriously injured as the speeding car they were travelling in collided with a unipole near the multi-storey parking on Mall Road on Friday.

The condition of both the injured students remains critical. The victims were all students of Adesh Medical University and Hospital.

The car’s occupants were Rajan Jassal, Amolveer, nephew of retired Punjab ADGP Gurinder Dhillon — both of were killed in the mishap — and Sanket and Ridham, who were seriously hurt.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the car’s occupants were making a reel for social media.

