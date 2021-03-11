2 members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested following shootout near Amritsar

Amritsar, August 18
2 members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang have been arrested in Jandiala following a shootout.
They broke a check point at Jandiala. Police chased them for 11 km. They fired at the police party and were nabbed near Wadalajol drain.
Gurbhej alias Baba and Shamsher alias Karan, both residents of Tarn Taran, were arrested. Two kilogram of heroin and a .30 bore pistol were recovered from them.
Gurbhej has three murder cases against him, Jugraj Singh, SP rural in Punjab Police, said while addressing the media near Jandiala Guru on Wednesday night.
