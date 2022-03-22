2 men gunned down in clash in Amritsar village

Amritsar, March 22
Two men were shot dead on Tuesday in a clash in Anayatpur village allegedly over harassment of a woman, police here said.
The deceased were identified as Surmu (22) and Arri (32), said police.
They said the shooting arose out of an altercation that took place between two groups over some minor issue.
However, the victims’ families challenged the version, alleging that the assailants were harassing some women and when they were asked to stop, they opened fire.
Police said several police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused.
