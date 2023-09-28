2 months on, families still living in tents in flood-hit Jalandhar village

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 27

More than two months after devastating floods hit the Dhakka Basti village here on July 11, around 25 families who lost their houses in the deluge are still living in makeshift shelters at Null Mandi in Null village of Lohian block.

Helpless situation We have become helpless. The education of my children is suffering and it is painful to see them struggling and sleeping in the open. I urge the government to support us in these difficult times. Sharma Singh, daily wage labourer Relocation efforts on We are in touch with neighbouring village panchayats and have proposed to purchase land for the affected residents. However, no concrete progress has been made in that direction thus far. Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, ADC

The Dhakka Basti village was hit hard by the floods due to its proximity to the ‘dhussi bundh’ (embankment) along the raging Sutlej. The villagers had initially taken refuge on the roofs of a few houses that had remained above water when the floods first hit the area. Later, they had to move to Null village, where they have been residing in tents until now.

Jaswinder Singh, a labourer, said: “We have been living in these tents for over two months now. My two-bedroom house was swept away by the floods. My family and I have been struggling to make ends meet. We get one meal and tea from an NGO but spending the rest of the day is a challenge. I cannot even afford fuel for my scooter, let alone rebuild my home.”

He added that despite repeated pleas, the flood-affected families had received no help from the administration for rehabilitation or permanent housing in a nearby village.

Kulwinder Singh, a government teacher who has been assisting the affected families by providing them essential supplies, said: “The village is still under water and the residents cannot return there anytime soon. They urgently need relocation assistance and financial aid to rebuild their lives.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa said the administration was aware of the residents’ issues and claimed that it was actively working to rehabilitate them.

