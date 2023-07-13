2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 13

Two more breaches were reported in the Ghaggar near Banarasi village in this district leading to chaos.

Till now, five breaches in the Ghaggar have taken place, out of which one has been plugged by the distrcit administration while officials along with locals, NDRF and Army authorities are trying hard to plug the other four.

“The Ghaggar developed two breaches on Wednesday night and water has been flowing out. We are trying to plug both the breaches. But the task is difficult as water has been flowing at a high speed,” said Rishi Ram, sarpanch of Banarasi village.

Surinder Banarasi, a local, said they had sounded the officials and are trying their best to mobilise all residents to undertake the repair work.

“The water has started reaching Banarasi and other villages. If it continues to flow at the same pace, it would create havoc,” he said.

On Tuesday night, three breaches at Makraud Sahib, Mandavi and Phullad created problems. The Mandavi breach was plugged within hours. Besides the outflow of water from four breaches at Makraud Sahib, Phullad and Banarasi, locals have alleged that the Ghaggar has been overflowing at several other places too.

“Since the water level has crossed 753 feet, the Ghaggar embankments are not able to carry the water. Apart from breaches, it has started overflowing at several other places too,” said Ravinderjit Singh, naib tehsildar, Khanauri.

#Sangrur