2 more held for providing bikes

Phagwara, March 24
The Shahkot police have arrested two more persons for helping “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh.
SHO Gurindar Jit Singh Nagra said the accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh a resident of Gobind Nagar in Shahkot, and Gaurav Kumar of Mohalla Ravi Dass Pura in Nakodar.
He said the accused helped Amritpal to flee from Nangal Ambian village.
