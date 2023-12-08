Faridkot: 2 more held in 3.76 kg gold robbery case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 7

In the Rs 1.75 crore gold robbery case, the Bathinda police have identified another accused — Vinod Kumar —who, too, turned out to be a constable. On December 5, constable Asish Kumar, who was posted in Abohar, was nabbed in this case.

Vinod, who is on a deputation with the Excise and Taxation Department, is believed to be the main conspirator of snatching 3.76 kg gold ornaments from a Gujarat-based trader on December 3 from the Sangrur railway station.

Today, the police claimed to have arrested Sarpanch Jai Ram of Abohar and Nishan Singh, a resident of Sarawan Bodla, Muktsar.

Bathinda SHO Yadwinder Singh said they were conducting raids to nab Vinod, a resident of Seeto Gunno, Abohar. The SHO said Vinod was the mastermind and they would arrest him soon. On December 3, 3.76 kg gold was looted from Raju Ram, an employee of a Surat-based firm, at the Sangrur railway station.

