Amritsar: 2 more held in trans-border drug racket, Rs 27L hawala money seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

Four days after the Amritsar police busted a trans-border drugs smuggling and hawala racket, cops today nabbed two more persons and recovered Rs 27.10 lakh from their possession. Besides, the police personnel also impounded a car.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagannath Singh, 40, a resident of Delhi, and Raj Kumar of Shahbad.

According to the police, the duo was in touch with their Pakistan-based handlers since February.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said, “The duo used to export furnishings and agricultural produce.”

So far, the police have nabbed 10 persons and seized 4 kg heroin, Rs 29.17 lakh of hawala and drug money along with two pistols, 45 bullets and eight vehicles from them.

On June 20, along with kingpin Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka, who had links with Pakistan-based entities, the police had arrested Rajinder Singh, alias Raja, Abhishek, alias Abhi, Vishal, alias Shalu, Lovepreet Singh, alias Kalu, Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, Gurjant Singh and Jaspal Singh, all residents of Gharinda.

They were held following the interrogation of Raja from whom cops seized 500 gm heroin, Rs 40,000 drug money, a pistol and a car. His questioning led the police to Kaka.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.