2 more held in youth's murder case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

In the Hardeep Singh Deepa murder case, the Kapurthala police on Saturday arrested Harpreet Singh Happy, the prime accused, and his associate Amruddin Amru, taking the total arrests in the case to four.

Both the accused are residents of Dhilwan. Happy reportedly had an old feud with the victim.

Deep cuts on victim’s body Multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons were found on the body of the deceased, including arms, legs, chest and head. Some of the injuries comprise bone-deep cuts which had also caused fractures, including one near his chest. The injuries were caused by multiple assaults. —Sandeep Dhawan, SMO, Kapurthala civil hospital

Bholath DSP Bharat Bhushan said, “The arrests were made from the Dhilwan area today. The police had recorded the statement of Hurnam Singh, the victim’s father, as soon as he returned to Dhilwan from a Jalandhar hospital. Four people have been arrested and we are on the lookout for the rest.”

Police sources said the number of people involved in the crime could be eight to 10. In his complaint to the police, Hurnam Singh had said that Deepa was killed by Happy and his aides on night of September 19. The killers had knocked on the door of Deepa’s house to inform his parents that they had killed their son.

The victim’s family said they would not cremate the body until justice was delivered in the case.

Speaking to The Tribune, Kulwant Kaur, the victim’s mother, said: “They left my son’s badly mutilated body outside our house.”

Alleging that Happy’s mother was also involved, Kulwant Kaur said: “We will not cremate the body until Happy is arrested and action taken against his mother too.”

A board had been formed to get Deepa’s autopsy done at the Kapurthala Civil Hospital.

Senior Medical Officer Sandeep Dhawan said: “Multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons were found on the body of the deceased, including arms, legs, chest and head.”

