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Home / Punjab / 2 more illegal firearms seized from Punjab-origin man in Brampton case; faces 14 charges

2 more illegal firearms seized from Punjab-origin man in Brampton case; faces 14 charges

Navjot Singh was among three Indian-origin men arrested nearly two months ago after a loaded illegal handgun was found during a traffic stop

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:16 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Navjot Singh now faces a total of 14 charges related to the investigation. Image credit: peelpolice.ca
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Nearly two months after three individuals of Indian origin from Punjab were arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences, Peel Regional Police have seized two additional illegal firearms from one of the accused during a search at his residence.

The accused, identified as Navjot Singh, 29, of Innisfail, Alberta, has been charged with careless storage of a firearm, including a 9 mm handgun and a sawed-off rifle, along with several rounds of ammunition.

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Singh is facing two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorised, careless storage of ammunition, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

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Singh, along with two other 29-year-old men — Harkomal Singh of Brampton and 23-year-old Mohobbatbir Randhawa of Brampton — were detained at a traffic stop in Brampton. Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded illegal handgun with a magazine containing ammunition.

However, Navjot managed to escape but was later arrested. Police subsequently learnt that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Alberta.

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Singh now faces a total of 14 charges related to this investigation. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

“I commend the dedication and professionalism of our officers at 21 Division. Through their investigative efforts and strong partnerships with our community, illegal firearms and ammunition were removed from our neighbourhoods. Every illegal firearm taken off our streets reduces the potential for violence and represents another step toward keeping our communities across Peel Region safe,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews of Peel Regional Police said.

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