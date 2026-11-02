2 more suspected drug overdose deaths in Punjab; brothers found dead in Tarn Taran village

Two brothers, allegedly battling drug addiction, were found dead in their room in Patti town on Sunday, in another suspected case of drug-related deaths in Punjab.

The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh (36) and Sona Singh (28), sons of Jagir Singh and residents of Patti.

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Their mother, Surinder Kaur, and sister, Satwinder Kaur, said both brothers consumed heroin (locally known as chitta) and narcotic pills. They said the brothers had gone to sleep in their room on Saturday night but were found dead when the family checked on them early Sunday morning.

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The family, which belongs to an economically weaker section, does not own a house and has been living in a room built on the premises of the block office of Taran Wala Government Elementary School in Patti for the past four years.

According to the family, both brothers worked hard to support their household. While Sona Singh was unmarried, Gurdeep Singh was married and had three children. His wife had reportedly been living separately for the past few years, and his 12-year-old child lives with the grandmother.

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Surinder Kaur and Satwinder Kaur appealed to the administration and social service organisations to provide financial assistance to the family and support the education and upbringing of the children.

The family alleged that the brothers' deaths were linked to drug abuse.