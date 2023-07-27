2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 26

Two more Punjabi women who were being victimised in Oman have returned home safely upon the intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday.

While one of them hails from Sandhu Chatha village of Kapurthala, the other is a native of Fatehgarh Sahib. Seechewal received them at the Delhi airport and arranged for their return back home. Seechewal said he had been contacted by both families after which he put up their case in the Indian Embassy at Oman.

