2 nabbed for raping minor

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a person and his mother on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jagdeep Kumar, alias Jakhu, a resident of Ladharr village, and his mother Chandar Prabha. OC
Act against panchayat: Union
Muktsar: A farmers’ union has sought action against some residents of Budhimal village here, who allegedly made the village panchayat pass a resolution to socially boycott four farm labourers. Sarpanch Gurbhej Singh said, “On December 28, some people were beating drums and carrying out a procession. When others objected to it because of observance of Sikh martyr’s anniversaries, they did not budge. Now, the police have called both the factions on Sunday for reconciliation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya
Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station
WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations
In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss
Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi