2 nailed with 3-kg opium in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 24

The Moga police have arrested two drug smugglers from Rajasthan and seized 3-kg opium from them. They reportedly have links in Gujarat SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the police stopped a Swift car (GJ-04-CJ-1922) on the national highway and the occupants revealed their identity as Rakesh Singh and Budha Singh, both of Gudavaas village in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

During the search, 3-kg opium was found and the duo was taken into custody.

The SSP said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered and further investigation was being carried out by Inspector Kikkar Singh, in-charge of the CIA staff at Mehna.

