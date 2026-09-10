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Home / Punjab / 2 Nihang brothers held after sword attack over Rs 60 juice bill at Delhi railway station

2 Nihang brothers held after sword attack over Rs 60 juice bill at Delhi railway station

Jalandhar siblings allegedly attacked 35-year-old shop worker after dispute over payment near Ajmeri Gate; both held at spot

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Two Nihang brothers from Punjab’s Jalandhar were apprehended after a shop worker was allegedly attacked with a sword. Image credit/iStock
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Two Nihang brothers from Punjab’s Jalandhar were apprehended after a shop worker was allegedly attacked with a sword during a dispute over payment for sugarcane juice near the outer gate of New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.08 am near the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station. A PCR call was received at Kamla Market police station regarding a sword assault and a request for an ambulance.

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According to the police, a quarrel broke out at a sugarcane juice shop over a bill of Rs 60 for two glasses of juice. The two customers allegedly insisted on paying Rs 50.

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During the altercation, one of the men, identified as Gagandeep Singh, 21, allegedly attacked a 35-year-old shop worker with a sword, causing a deep cut on his left hand, just above the wrist.

The injured worker was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital by PCR staff. His medico-legal case (MLC) has been prepared, while doctors have initially kept the nature of the injury under observation.

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The two accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and his brother Baljeet Singh, both residents of Jalandhar, were apprehended at the spot by members of the public. Police said both were carrying swords.

During the preliminary inquiry, police found that the brothers had travelled from Amritsar to Delhi by train and stayed overnight at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib. They had gone to New Delhi Railway Station to board a train to Nanded in Maharashtra for a religious visit.

Both men have been apprehended and legal action is being taken on the victim’s statement. Further investigation is under way.

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