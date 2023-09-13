2 of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held

Chandigarh, September 12
The Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Tuesday busted an extortion racket and arrested two key operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two pistols and cartridges were also seized.
Those arrested have been identified as Tarlochan Singh alias Rahul Cheema of Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Harish alias Harry of Bupania village in Jhajjar district, Haryana.
The AIG, SSOC, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said they had received inputs that some members of the Bishnoi gang were making threatening calls to extort money from businessmen in Punjab and adjoining states. He said police teams arrested Tarlochan and Harish.
The AIG said investigations had revealed that both wanted to get fame and had made profiles on different social media platforms.
