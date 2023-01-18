2 of family killed in car accident

Abohar, January 17
Two members of a family were killed and as many injured when their car rammed into a building near Kallarkhera village on the Abohar-Sriganganagar road today.
The deceased were identified as Surinder Mohan Sehgal, a retired Sub-Divisional Engineer of PSPCL, and his brother-in-law Rakesh. Anju Bala, wife of Rakesh, and driver Goldy were injured. A Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti team reached the site and took them to the hospital.
Family members said Kotkapura resident Rakesh and his wife were going to attend a cremation in Sriganganagar. Sehgal joined them from Abohar.
In a separate incident, Major Singh of Bathinda died and his relative Raja Singh was injured when their bike reportedly rammed into a truck here.
