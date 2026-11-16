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Home / Punjab / 2 of Gurdaspur held for Rajasthan rail blast

2 of Gurdaspur held for Rajasthan rail blast

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Jupinderjit Singh
Ravi Dhaliwal
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man from Gurdaspur have been arrested for the November 3 blast on a railway track in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district.

Investigators said Pakistan-based handlers had honey trapped the woman into criminal activities.

The accused, Mehakdeep Kaur and Davinder Singh, were picked up from Dostpur and Chaura Kalan villages in Kalanaur sub-division in a joint operation by the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar police and Punjab Police, sources said. The police are likely to share details with the media on Monday.

The explosion took place around 9.45 pm on November 3 near Ramsahaipur on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh line. It damaged the track, broke sleepers and left a crater. A passenger train had passed the stretch about 75 minutes earlier.

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The Rajasthan police in Sri Ganganagar said Mehakdeep was allegedly in touch with two Pakistan-based handlers, identified as “Chacha” and “Shah”.

Investigators claim Shah drew her into a romantic relationship through chats and WhatsApp calls and that she was paid to carry out the blast. The Rajasthan police have alleged links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), though these are still under investigation.

Two pistols, 46 cartridges and Rs 30,000 in cash were seized from Mehakdeep. Three others have been detained on suspicion of providing logistical support, including accommodation, a motorcycle and transport to the site.

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Dostpur, Mehakdeep’s native village, has a Border Security Force outpost and has seen reported infiltration attempts from across the border. Police sources said local youths from the village have earlier been found in touch with ISI-linked operatives.

Mehakdeep was living separately from her husband, who is in jail in a drug trafficking case registered under the NDPS Act after their marriage. The police believe handlers target vulnerable women in such circumstances.

Her father, Tirlok Singh, said she always remained “irritated” and, for the past some time, seldom spoke to family members. “We learnt about her activities only when the police raided our home,” he said.

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