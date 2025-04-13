DT
Home / Punjab / 2 operatives of terror module arrested in Ferozepur; IED seized

2 operatives of terror module arrested in Ferozepur; IED seized

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the accused, Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, were key operatives of the terror module operated by Germany-based Goldy Dhillon
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:17 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Two operatives of a terror module were arrested and an improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX was seized, a senior Punjab Police official on Sunday said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh were key operatives of the terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, who is a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur arrests Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, key operatives of a terror module operated by #Germany-based Gurpreet Singh @ Goldy Dhillon, a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and foils plans of #Pakistan's ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region," he said in a post on X.

The DGP said a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been seized from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack, he added.

Yadav said the NIA has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Dhillon.

A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act.

