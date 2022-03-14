2 Pak smugglers nabbed along IB

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The BSF has apprehended two Pakistan nationals as they tried to sneak into the Indian territory with 2.7 kg heroin from across the International Border (IB) in the Amritsar sector yesterday.

As per information, the BSF troops observed some suspicious movement near the fencing early on March 12 and spotted two persons from the Pakistan side trying to sneak into the Indian side. They caught them on the spot.

BSF officials said on search, a yellow package containing contraband, suspected to be 2.760 kg heroin, Rs 40 (in Pakistan currency) and a mobile phone with a Pakistan SIM card were recovered from them. Besides, the BSF seized four jackets, a cap, two shawls and four keys. The suspects were trying to take advantage of the adverse climatic conditions and mature wheat crop in fields to sneak in. —