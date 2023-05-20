2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The Border Security Force has shot down two drones near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector late on Friday evening and seized 2.6 kgs of narcotics.

"On May 19, at about 9.24 PM, BSF troops deployed in the depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rattan Khurd village of Amritsar district," a BSF officer said.

As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing at it, he added.

During subsequent search of the area, troops found a quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK-300, alongwith a consignment containing two packets of suspected heroin attached to the drone by means of an iron ring.

Four luminous strips were also found pasted on the consignment for easy detection. The gross weight of the recovered package is 2.6 kgs.

In the second incident, BSF troops deployed in depth area heard buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Udhar Dhariwal village in the same sector and fired towards it, the officer said.

During initial search of the area troops found a black coloured drone, also a DJI Matrice RTK, in partially broken condition from the fields adjacent to the village.

Earlier this week, in three incidents on the same day, BSF had seized over 17 kgs of narcotics and a pistol after shooting at drones and opening fire at miscreants in the Amritsar and Fazilka sectors.