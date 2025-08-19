DT
PT
Home / Punjab / 2 persons arrested with bombs, arms in Fazilka

2 persons arrested with bombs, arms in Fazilka

Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 02:00 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Intelligence Wing of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Battu, and Gulshan Singh, alias Nandu, from Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur on August 14.

According to the FIR, the duo had links with foreign-based anti-social elements and they awaited directions to fire at government offices and disrupt Independence Day celebrations with bomb blasts.

The police seized two bombs, a pistol and some live cartridges from their possession at the time of their arrest, followed by seizure of two more pistols and 10 live cartridges on August 16.

They were remanded in police custody as officials probed their foreign links.

