Two pilgrims were killed and 14 members of their family were injured when the tempo traveller they were traveling in collided with a truck on the outskirts of Batala city on early Friday morning.

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The 16-member family, residents of Mansa and relatives of AAP leader Nem Chand Chaudhary, was returning from the Vaishno Devi shrine when the incident occurred.

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The deceased have been identified as Bhushan Jain and Bilo Rani. The accident occurred near Udhowal village on the Gurdaspur-Batala National Highway (NH) around 5 am.

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The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. The pilgrims were slated to halt at Amritsar, from where they were to proceed to Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the tempo traveler was badly mangled.