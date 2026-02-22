2 policemen found dead in firing near International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Two policemen were on Sunday found dead with bullet injuries near the International Border (IB) in Adhian village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, a police official said.

They were identified as Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar.

Gurnam was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Kumar was a home guard personnel, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dorangla police station in Gurdaspur, Banarsi Dass said over phone.

Conflicting reports emerged regarding the circumstances leading to the firing, with no officer confirming the sequence of events.

Initial reports suggested that the two policemen may have entered into an argument, following which shots were fired. However, there were also rumours that a suspected carrier opened fire when challenged by the officials.

A ‘carrier’ is a person who collects consignments of heroin dropped by Pakistani drones near the IB and hands them on to another operative.

Deputy Inspector General (Border) Sandeep Goel, Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Manhas and Dorangla SHO Banarsi Dass rushed to the spot.

No senior officer could be reached for an official statement at the time of filing this report.

Adhian village has been adopted by the Border Security Force (BSF) as a ‘Vibrant Village’. The area is considered sensitive and prone to incidents.

According to officers, Dorangla sector is frequently targeted by Pakistan-based state and non-state actors to push in drones carrying drugs, arms and ammunition.

The BSF maintains a strong presence in the area, which is known for its vulnerability to cross-border smuggling of heroin, weapons and drone intrusions.