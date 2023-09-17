2 policemen get clean chit

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

The Jalandhar (Rural) police have given a clean chit to the cops who were caught by the BSF with drugs in Ferozepur.

Goraya SI Nishan Singh and head constable Gurvinder Singh had recieved commendation and were promoted on September 11 for their work in the case invloving drug trafficker Malkiat Kali.

The Swift Dzire car seen in the viral video was owned by Nishan. The Jalandhar police said it was during the ongoing investigation in the same case that the duo were ‘mistaken’ to be caught with heroin and allegedly defamed by Tendiwal villagers in Ferozepur.

SSP Mukhwinder Singh said: “The Goraya police had been working on the Malkiat Kali case. The two officials had gone to Ferozepur to verify coordinates of Malkiat Kali’s aides. They had been asked to recover 2 kg heroin from the fields at Tendiwala (Kali’s native village) after fresh disclosure made by Kali.”

