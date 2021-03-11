2 PRTC conductors booked for fraud; 'pocketed' Rs 1L daily

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/Patiala, June 5

Two PRTC conductors employed at the Bathinda depot have been booked for fraud and causing loss to the state-run transport corporation.

The accused, identified as Ram Singh and Sukhpal Singh, were booked under Sections 420 and 409 of the IPC. The case was registered on the directions of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Senior officers involved? The PRTC workers’ union accused the state-run transport company of adopting a “lackadaisical” approach in inquiring the matter and trying to “shield” senior officials

It demanded action against the Bathinda depot GM, threatening to protest if the PRTC failed to act against “erring” senior officials; two offficers said to be under scanner

The PRTC said the two conductors were working at the ticket booking counter and booked tickets in advance. They, however, did not deposit money with the PRTC.

An internal inquiry by the PRTC has revealed that the accused, who were hired on contract as advance ticket bookers, pocketed around Rs 1 lakh every day by misusing electronic ticket machines.

The minister said a difference of Rs 3.25 lakh in the collections for the first five days of May was detected, following which the Bathinda SSP was directed to register a case.

Bhullar directed officials of his department to verify all records of advance booking.

The PRTC has written to all nine depots to check the records of the advance bookers and match it with the amount deposited by them. It has asked the GMs of all depots to send the report by June 10 to the headquarters.

PRTC MD Poonamdeep Kaur said, “The PRTC is facing shortage of Account Officers (AO). More AOs will he hired so that records can be verified. Besides, GMs have been asked to check records every month.”

