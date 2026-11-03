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Home / Punjab / 2 Punjab health officials get additional charge

2 Punjab health officials get additional charge

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Government has assigned additional responsibilities to two senior health officials as part of an administrative reshuffle in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Dr Anil Kumar Goel, who was serving as Additional Director of Health, has been given the temporary additional charge of Director, Health and Family Welfare.

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Dr Simi Malhotra, previously serving as Deputy Director, has been assigned the temporary additional charge of Director, Health Services (SB).

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According to an official order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, both officers will hold the additional charges until further instructions. They will not receive any additional financial benefits for these assignments.

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