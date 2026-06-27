2 Punjab-origin men arrested in Canada over firing incident

Two Punjab-origin men have been arrested and charged under Canada’s criminal code following a Surrey Police Service (SPS) investigation into a firing incident near a residence on June 11.

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Arman Singh (21) and Simarjeet Singh (22) have each been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. Both are in custody and scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

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According to the SPS, officers responded shortly after 6 am to reports of gunfire directed at a house near 96 Avenue and 133A Street. Damage was confirmed to the exterior of the residence, though no injuries were reported.

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The extortion response team (ExRT), supported by project assurance and frontline officers, took over the probe after initial work by the major crime section. Investigators identified suspects and two associated residences, leading to search warrants.

On June 12, ExRT members executed the warrants with assistance from the lower mainland district emergency response team, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and other SPS units. Four men were arrested, with two now facing charges. The other two remain in CBSA custody, but have not been charged.

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The SPS confirmed the accused are foreign nationals and said the CBSA has been engaged in the case. The police also released photographs of Arman Singh and Simarjeet Singh, stating the disclosure is necessary to assist ongoing investigations.

The SPS has urged witnesses, victims or associates to come forward with information that may help uncover criminal networks linked to violent extortions.